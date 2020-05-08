Little League International announced it was canceling the Little League World Series, as well as regional tournaments, on April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Following suit, Walla Walla Pacific and Valley leagues have canceled their spring seasons, with hopes of having an extended fall ball season in a few months.
In an email on Thursday, Walla Walla Valley Little League player/agent Robyn Huether informed league members the Valley regular season will not be played.
“It is with much consideration, we have come to the conclusion that we cannot have a spring baseball season for 2020,” the email read, adding that “this decision was not an easy one, but one we feel is necessary for the safety and health of our community.
“We are working on a plan to recognize our 12 year old players this year and will provide that information as it comes available.”
Likewise, Pacific made a similar announcement.
“Little League baseball is especially important to us and we value the opportunity to bring you and your family quality instruction and exciting games for all,” an email from Pacific leaders John and Karen Zodnick read.
“The board has agreed that holding our traditional spring baseball season is not going to work given the restrictions that have come from our governor.
“Little League International is allowing leagues across the nation to do what they can in their cities and either cancel the entire season or play what they can, but there will be no districts, regional, state or World Series,” the email said.
“The restrictions on youth sports isn’t being lifted until phase three of the governor’s plan, that isn’t until the first of July if all goes as planned, but there will still be restrictions on crowds at this phase and we are concerned for all of our families’ and players’ safety and well being, so holding a summer league still would be very difficult.”
Little League Baseball and Softball postponed all league activities on March 12 until April 6, and then extended that suspension to Monday, May 11.
Little League International canceled regional and World Series tournaments for the first time in its history on April 30.
“This is a heartbreaking decision for everyone at Little League International, but more so for those millions of Little Leaguers who have dreamt of one day playing in one of our seven World Series events,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO, said in the announcement.
“After exhausting all possible options, we came to the conclusion that because of the significant public health uncertainty that will still exist several months from now, and with direction from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, as well as senior public health officials and government leaders from locations where our other six World Series are held, as well as the their qualifying regional tournaments, it will not be possible to proceed with our tournaments as we’ve hosted them for nearly 75 years,” Keener said in the announcement.
Valley intends to offer a modified version of spring ball later this summer, the email said.
“We will only be able to offer this to baseball age 9-12-year-olds boys and girls,” the announcement read. “This will be a much shorter season, with a lighter game and practice schedule. We would like to still be able to provide some sort of baseball without conflicting too much with other sports at that time. We will provide more details very soon.
“As much as we would love to provide every player with an opportunity to play in the late summer/early fall, it is not currently within our means.”
John Zodnick said an expanded fall ball season will hopefully begin in August.
“We’ll hopefully give all the kids a chance to play,” he said. “We’ve always had a good turnout for fall, and this will give us a chance to use our updated field one.”