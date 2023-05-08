Walla Walla High sophomore Lincoln James ran in the Bloomsday race in Spokane on Sunday, May 7, finishing ninth in his age group in 48 minutes, 43 seconds.
James is on the Blue Devils track and field team.
James joined family friends Jacob and Claire Templin at Bloomsday, with Claire finishing 28th in her age group in 57.03, and Jacob finishing in 1:36.38.
"I was looking to finish without a knee injury!" Jacob Templin said.
"Lincoln started in the Lilac group and I was in the Orange group," he said. "He passed me at top speed when I was at mile 6, and he started quite awhile after me because of the staggered start times. He’s a fast kid!
"Claire and I ran it for our first time together in medical school and enjoy making it a family event," Templin said. "We are glad it’s back in person this year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.