Walla Walla High School's girls soccer team got this fall 2021 season off to a rough start, routed 5-0 by Richland here Friday, Sept. 3.
Most of the Blue Devils were back in action after the hasty spring schedule, crammed into about four weeks, with Wa-Hi going 8-5 after the COVID-19 pandemic had put the sports world on hold for more than a year.
Opening a traditional fall season here, the Blue Devils had to host a formidable foe. Richland, which had gone 11-1 over the spring with a pair of wins over Wa-Hi, mounted a 2-0 lead by halftime before pulling away in the closing minutes.
The Blue Devils look to bounce back Tuesday, when they next play at Pasco.