Walla Walla High School's girls soccer team got this fall 2021 season off to a rough start, routed 5-0 by Richland here Friday, Sept. 3.

Most of the Blue Devils were back in action after the hasty spring schedule, crammed into about four weeks, with Wa-Hi going 8-5 after the COVID-19 pandemic had put the sports world on hold for more than a year.

Opening a traditional fall season here, the Blue Devils had to host a formidable foe. Richland, which had gone 11-1 over the spring with a pair of wins over Wa-Hi, mounted a 2-0 lead by halftime before pulling away in the closing minutes.

The Blue Devils look to bounce back Tuesday, when they next play at Pasco.

Tags

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.