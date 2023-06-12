The Walla Walla Griz won their final game of their own 16-and-under tournament on Sunday, June 11, 13-0.
The eight-team tournament got underway on Friday with games at Walla Walla Community College, Murr Sports Park and Walla Walla High's Falbo Field.
The Kennewick Dusters won the tournament on Sunday, defeating the Hanford Flames in the championship game.
The Griz got their tournament started with a 7-5 loss to Wenatchee Valley at the WWCC field.
Sal Sisk went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while striking out 12 Wenatchee batters, in the start on the mound for the Griz.
Wyatt Postlewait drove in two in the bottom of the second to give the Griz an early 2-1 lead following a base hit from Basil Reed and a walk from Nick Nelson.
A couple errors by the Griz defense helped Wenatchee tie the game at 2-all heading into the bottom of the fourth.
Then, Walla Walla's Bridger Swopes led off the bottom of the fourth with a single, followed by a Dean Blethen walk and another single from Tyler Garner.
Sisk then helped his cause as he delivered a three-run double into the left-center field gap, putting the Griz up 5-2 heading into the fifth.
In the top of the sixth, Wenatchee cut the Griz lead to one following a leadoff single and a walk that eventually scored both runners.
In the top of the seventh, three Walla Walla errors led to three unearned runs that gave Wenatchee Valley the 7-5 win.
On Saturday against the eventual tournament-winning Kennewick Dusters, the Griz opened up a 2-0 lead before the Dusters rallied for a 3-2 victory.
Ryan Hoerner started on the mound for the Griz, going all six innings, allowing two earned runs with four strikeouts.
Michael Spalding got the Griz off on the right foot with a leadoff walk, followed by a Sisk single to put runners on first and third.
Hoerner then hit a deep fly out to center to drive in Spalding for the first Griz run.
Ethan Belcher then drove a ball to the left-field wall for a double, scoring Sisk from first for a 2-0 lead.
But that was all the Griz offense could get as Kennewick rallied with three runs for the victory.
In Saturday's second Griz game at WWCC, the Hanford Flames broke a sixth-inning tie to take an 8-6 win.
Tyler Garner got the start for the Griz in game two, going five innings and allowing three earned runs with two strikeouts.
Nick Nelson relieved Garner, throwing three innings and allowing two earned runs.
Spalding led off the bottom of the first inning with a single, and was eventually driven in on an Oliver Ma single over the shortstop to give Walla Walla a 1-0 lead going into the second.
A walk, two singles and an error gave the Flames a 3-2 lead going into the bottom of the third.
Hoerner then smacked a ball to the right-center gap to lead off the bottom half of the third, and driven in by Ma to tie up.
Reed singled to start the bottom of the fifth, stole second, and scored on a Belcher single to put the Griz ahead 4-3.
Nelson came on to pitch the sixth inning, allowing two runs on three hits to give the Flames a 6-5 lead.
The Griz tied the game in the bottom half of the sixth, 6-all, as Sisk singled, and then scored on an error by the Flames' defense.
The score held after the seventh, sending the game into extra innings.
The Flames then put up two runs after an error and walk came around to score, giving them a 8-6 lead that proved to be the difference in the game as the Griz were held scoreless in the bottom of the eighth.
The Griz are next slated to host the Hanford Flames at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the WWCC field.
