YAKIMA — The Walla Walla Griz collected 12 hits here Thursday in a 13-3 victory over the Eisenhower Cadets in the first round of the Red Hawk Classic summer baseball tournament.

But the offense dried up after that as the Griz suffered consecutive losses to the Othello Red Raiders, the West Valley Bees and the Kittitas Coyotes to come away with sixth place in the field of eight teams.

The Griz were no-hit by Othello in a 4-1 loss Friday, they managed five hits in a 4-1 loss to West Valley Saturday collected just one hit in a 12-4 loss to Kittitas in Sunday’s game to decide fourth and sixth place.

“Our offense has kind of gone in the tank,” Griz coach Carlos Ruvalcaba said. “The one hit we did get Sunday was kind of a dinker over second base.”

Walla Walla saw its season record sink below the .500 mark at 11-12.

The Griz return to action Tuesday when they host Hermiston in a 3 p.m. doubleheader at Murr Field on the Wa-Hi campus.

They then travel to Hanford for a single game Wednesday before opening district tournament play Thursday at a site and time still to be determined.

A linescore for the Kittitas game was unavailable.