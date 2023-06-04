The Walla Walla Griz 16-and-under squad picked up a pair of summer baseball victories over Sunnyside at Murr Field on Saturday, June 3.
The Griz won the opener, 17-7, before taking the nightcap, 10-0.
In the first game, Walla Walla's Sal Sisk struck out eight Sunnyside batters over three innings pitched, and went 3-for-4 at the plate.
Basil Reed closed the last two innings, allowing no runs and a strikeout.
Ethan Belcher went 2-for-3 with a walk, Michael Spalding went 2-for-3 with a walk, and Jais Smith worked three walks.
In the second game, the Griz's Ryan Hoerner pitched a six-inning shutout with six strikeouts.
Reed went 2-for-2 with a double, and Hoerner went 1-for-1 with two hit by pitches.
Sisk had a leadoff double to start the game, and scored on a passed ball to make the game 1-0 going into the second inning.
Wyatt Postlewait started the second inning with a leadoff single to center, then stole a base and eventually was driven home on a Bridger Swopes single.
In the third, two Sunnyside errors and a Cole Williams single extended the lead to seven, and in the top of the fourth, Reed led off with a single, and with help of a passed ball he was then driven in on a Belcher single.
In the sixth inning, Reed doubled, and back-to-back wild pitches brought the run rule into effect giving the Griz a 10-0 win.
The Griz next host their eight-team tournament this Friday through Sunday, with games at Walla Walla Community College, Murr Sports Park and Falbo Field at Walla Walla High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.