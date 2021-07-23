Pasco River Dogs won both ends of an American Legion baseball doubleheader here Thursday, July 22, at Murr Sports Park, knocking off the Walla Walla Griz, 13-2 and 12-4.
Both teams are back at it Friday in Pasco.
The opener here Thursday saw Walla Walla only trailing 3-1 as late as the sixth inning — Sy McGuire pitched well for Walla Walla, limiting Pasco to three unearned runs over the first five — but then a 10-run Pasco rally put the game out of reach.
Poah Perez finished 1-for-3 with a run batted in and a run scored for Walla Walla. Jordan Ocanaz also had a hit and scored the other Griz run. Nathan Smith and Bill Holtzinger contributed the other Walla Walla hits.
The Griz continued battling in the second game. Holtzinger was 1-for-4 with two RBI, and the other Griz scoring came on RBI from both Ryan Hoerner and Evan Harvey. Perez and Quinn McLaughlin each had a hit, walked and scored. Draeden Queen walked and scored.
It was tied 4-4 after two innings, but Pasco would shut out the Griz the rest of the way opposite big River Dog rallies in the third and later the seventh.