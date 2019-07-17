The Walla Walla Griz routed Hermiston, 14-3, in the first game of their American Legion baseball doubleheader here on Tuesday, but they ended up with a split as the Bulldogs handed them a 5-2 loss in the nightcap.

Griz leadoff hitter Noah Braunel went 3-for-6 on the day, including a double and three runs batted in.

Jordan Zimmerman had a hit and an RBI in each game for the Griz (12-13 record).

Zimmerman, meanwhile, pitched the opener and limited Hermiston to three runs (one earned) over five innings on six hits without a walk as he chalked up a pair of strikeouts.

Hermiston started the day with two runners on base and no outs in the top of the first inning after the leadoff batter singled and the next was hit by a pitch, but Zimmerman escaped trouble thanks to a ground ball double play and a fly out.

The Griz then scored seven runs in the home half of the first on only two hits.

Both of the Braunels, Noah and Sam, were hit by pitches to start the rally, and then Zimmerman singled home their first run.

A couple of Hermiston errors as well as a pair of walks kept the Griz going, and Noah Braunel eventually capped their scoring spree when his two-run double made it a 7-0 game.

Hermiston answered with three runs in the top of the second inning, but the Bulldogs would never score again.

The Griz came back to tally a run in the bottom of the second and six more in the third to put the game out of reach.

Play stopped midway through the fifth due to the mercy rule.

The second game saw Hermiston again put runners on base right away, but this time the Bulldogs brought several of them home to take a 4-0 lead.

Walla Walla would face a 5-0 deficit before it could make a dent in the scoreboard in fifth inning — Zimmerman walked with the bases loaded, and Charlie Garza singled home another run — but the Griz would get no closer.

First Game

Hermiston03000—374

Walla Walla7160x—1454

Hills, Sonny (3) and Juul. Zimmerman and S. Braunel.

HR — none.

Hits — Herm: Pourier 2, Juul, Hills, Hottman, Robertson, Sonny. WW: N. Braunel 2, S. Braunel, Zimmerman, Norris.

Second Game

Hermiston4010000—5103

Walla Walla0000200—271

Barron and Juul. McLouth, Garza (5) and Berry.

HR — none.

Hits — Herm: Barron 3, Pourier 2, Roberston 2, Sonny, Hottman, Hills. WW: Esparza 2, N. Braunel, Zimmerman, Garza, Berry, Norris.