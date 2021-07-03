The Walla Walla Griz, of American Legion Class A, opened their holiday weekend tournament here at Murr Field on Saturday, July 3, with pool play.
Walla Walla got itself off to a rough start that morning with a 14-3 loss to the River City Athletics. The Griz were already down by eight in the fourth inning before they finally managed to make a dent in the scoreboard, but the A's would put the game out of reach with six more in the sixth.
Sheldon Coburn finished with two of Walla Walla's three hits, Quinn McLaughlin had the other. Amari Torres added two runs batted in.
Looking to bounce back late in the afternoon, the Griz took a 3-1 lead into the fourth inning against Rush Baseball 16U. But the visitors dominated the rest of the game, capitalizing on eight Walla Walla errors to hand the Griz a 17-4 loss.
Rush scored 13 unearned runs.
Meanwhile, Coburn picked up two hits and also an a RBI while teammate Jordan Ocanaz was 2-for-2. Bill Holtzinger doubled home a run for the Griz, and Ryan Hoerner added an RBI. Noah Perez and Jarrett Chapman each had a hit.
The Griz are back it here Sunday morning, taking on Rainier Elite at 10 a.m. before playoffs begin in the afternoon.