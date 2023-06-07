The Walla Walla Valley Baseball Club's 16-and-under team, the Walla Walla Griz, have their tournament at three venues around town this weekend.
The Griz have seven teams in the tournament, with the Pepsi-Cola Dusters, Flames A and Wenatchee Valley Baseball joining the home team in the Maroon Division, and the Flames Baseball Club, Pendleton Diamondjaxx, Kennewick Phantoms A and River City Athletics comprising the White Division.
Games will be played at Walla Walla Community College's field, Murr Sports Park and Walla Walla High's Falbo Field.
Tournament play begins on Friday, June 9, with the Dusters squaring off with Flames A at WWCC, Pendleton playing River City at Murr, and Kennewick taking on Flames Baseball at Falbo Field, all starting at 6 p.m.
At 8:30 p.m. Friday at WWCC, the Griz open their slate of games against Wenatchee Valley.
Play gets underway at 9 a.m. Saturday with Pendleton and Kennewick at WWCC and the Dusters against Wenatchee at Murr, followed by Flames Baseball against Pendleton at WWCC and Wenatchee versus Flames A at Murr at 11:45.
The Griz play the Dusters at WWCC, and River City against Kennewick at Murr at 2:30 p.m., with Flames A playing the Griz at WWCC and River City facing Flames Baseball at 5:15 p.m. to wrap up Saturday's play.
On Sunday, the No. 2-seeded Maroon Division team plays the White Division's No. 2 team in the third-fourth-place game at 11:45 a.m. at WWCC, with the No. 4 teams from both divisions playing at Murr at the same time.
The tournament championship game has the two top teams from each division playing at 2:30 p.m. at WWCC, with the No. 3-seeded teams playing at Murr at the same time.
— Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
