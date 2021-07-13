The Walla Walla Griz 10-runned La Salle twice in American Legion play at Murr Sports Park on Monday, July 12.
The Griz won the opener, 13-3, before taking a 25-15 decision.
Noah Perez pitched a complete-game three-hitter in the opener, striking out 11 La Salle batters.
Perez also smacked three of Walla Walla’s 10 hits, with Jordan Ocanaz getting two.
La Salle opened scoring in the second inning with a lone run, and added two more in the third before the Griz bats woke up for a run in the bottom of the third.
Walla Walla then erupted with a five-run fourth and ended the game early with a seven-run fifth.
In the nightcap, La Salle again opened scoring, this time with a nine-run first inning.
The Griz answered with four runs in the bottom of the first, and then took the lead with six runs in the second and added nine more in the third for a 19-9 lead.
La Salle scored twice in the fourth and four times in the fifth, but Walla Walla kept pace with three runs in each of the final two innings to end the game.
Quinn McLaughlin had four of the Griz’s 16 hits in the game, with Perez again after three, and Braydon Stemple and Nathan Smith had two apiece.
Ethan Belcher got the start for Walla Walla, but gave up five runs and was pulled in the first inning.
Ocanaz came in, and pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up 10 runs while striking out two La Salle batters.
Tevvis Howard closed Walla Walla’s victory.
The Griz next go to La Salle for a twin bill at 3 p.m. on Friday.