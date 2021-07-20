The return of Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days this year means professional rodeo excitement will be back here at the Orchard Street fairgrounds arena the weekend of Sept. 3-5, starting each night at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are now on sale, starting at $16, for bull dogging, bronc riding, roping, steer wrestling and more PRCA rodeo action back here a year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 155th annual fair to be cancelled. Purchase tickets in advance online at www.wallawallafairgrounds.com/p/tickets or by calling 509-527-3250.
The 2021 fair is set for Sept. 1-5, with the theme being Stars and Stripes and Country Nights while PRCA cowboys goi at it the final three evenings. Their opening night, Sept. 3, will be Tough Enough to Wear Pink to raise money for cancer research and awareness. The following night will feature Ned Londo, Terri Norwick and Bernard Moro honored as Rodeo Legends. The finale will include the fair's Patriot Night event.