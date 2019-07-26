JOSEPH, Ore. — Walla Walla cowboy Derek Kolbaba was disqualified for an accidental slap of his spinning bull about 6.5 seconds into their go here at the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo here on Wednesday, the Wallowa County Chieftain reported, and he then aggravated an old knee injury with an awkward landing on his dismount.

CJD arena director Terry Jones was quoted as saying Kolbaba “recovered quite a bit. He told me he felt better and that he was headed to a PBR event in Montana, so I guess he’s all right.”

Having injured the same knee last year in Little Rock, Ark., Kolbaba was helped out of the arena to an applause from the crowd.