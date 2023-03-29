There's going to be a party at the Walla Walla Country Club on Friday, March 31.
It's the 100-year anniversary of the club's opening, and the celebration begins at 9 a.m. with an honorary ceremony, followed by a round of golf, and ending with a 1920s-themed dinner party Friday night.
The Walla Walla Country Club opened its first nine-hole course on March 31, 1923.
"We felt it would be pretty special for a celebration for that date," Walla Walla Country Club general manager Jeff Blanc said. "We've been prepping for this for five years, and it's finally come up on us. It'll be a year's celebration, March 31st starts the celebration. We'll have various events through the year."
Included in those events is an exhibition with LPGA golfers Wendy Ward and the legendary Nancy Lopez, who will play the original nine holes of the course, which are now the back nine, in August.
Lopez, who was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1987, will the latest Hall of Famer to play the country club course over the last 100 years.
That list includes legends Walter Hagen, Horton Smith, Sam Snead, Lee Trevino, Byron Nelson, Fred Couples and Loreno Ochoa.
"There will be other tournaments through the year," Blanc said. "It's kind of an exciting time, 100 years is a long time."
When Walla Walla Country Club opened its golf course on March 31, 1923, it had 200 members playing the original nine holes.
In 1929, Hagen played the course fresh off winning the British Open, and later brought Smith, who won the first Masters, to play here.
In 1936, A.W. Tillinghast, who designed many preeminent golf courses and is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, re-worked the course and greens, which had originally been fairly flat and followed the lay of the land, country club historian Bill Fleenor said.
In 1948, the second nine holes were added to the course, which are now the front nine, and this year marks the 75th anniversary of that milestone.
In 1996, the clubhouse burned down, leading to the existing Walla Walla Country Club facility.
On Friday, with many of the current 718 country club members in attendance, key people will be honored before the round of golf and dinner.
"There will be a lot of people in 1920s garb (at the dinner)," Fleenor said. "Lots of knickers and newsboy hats, Great Gatsby-style."
"I'm guessing there will be a lot of people dressed up in some interesting garb," Blanc said.
