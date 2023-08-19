Amateur sparring in Walla Walla, sanctioned by USA Boxing, will be represented at the Northwest Nationals held Aug. 26-27 in Pendleton Convention Center.
Blanc's Boxing Gym, on Howard Street, has been training a range of competitors — kids to adults — the last nine years since its start in 2014.
"We take anybody, but our focus is on competition," gym instructor Mike Blanc said. "We're looking to train fighters to fight, get as many amateur fights as possible. We travel to tournaments all over the Northwest. We have fighters that eventually turn pro."
Opportunities abound for those training at Blanc's.
Pendleton Boxing, a nonprofit organizing the two-day Northwest Nationals, expects more than 200 participants — some from as far away as Hawaii and Georgia — vying for championships in their respective age and weight brackets with action going on at all times in two separate rings.
Blanc's is then scheduled to hold its own event: Milton-Freewater Premier Boxing Show, Sept. 23 at Mi Pueblito on Columbia Street, with 15 bouts held outdoors in the parking lot.
The Walla Walla Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge, on Second Avenue, was the venue for another fight night put on by Blanc's in late May with its 21 matches including a handful of the locals.
Blanc factors age and weight when setting up most bouts with extra consideration for his newcomers.
"Once you've had over 10 fights, there's no more matching with experience — you're in the wild, so to speak," he said.
Blanc has found several opportunities to showcase his competitors.
When not hosting events in Walla Walla, Milton-Freewater and Pendleton, they often hit bigger tournaments in Seattle, Portland and Spokane.
Nationals the last few years has meant trips to Texas and Louisiana.
"Right now, we have probably about 20-30 but as far as competition — those able to compete — we only have about 10 because it takes time," Blanc said. "We have a kid who hasn't had his first fight yet even though he's been in the gym for nine months. Another kid got his first fight after two months. It depends on your work ethic and your ability.
"A lot of people think they can box, but they don't understand what it takes."
