Walla Walla's famed bull rider Derek Kolbaba is headed back down to his original stomping grounds in Northeast Oregon this coming weekend for Chief Joseph Days with Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association shows, July 26-29, beginning each night at 7 p.m.
Kolbaba, 27, grew up in Joseph before moving to Walla Walla when he was in the third grade.
Now a veteran of the professional rodeo circuit, Kolbaba hits Chief Joseph Days fresh off an NFR Open in Colorado Springs, July 11-15, where he placed seventh scoring a 79.
"It's always fun to go back home, go where it all started," Kolbaba said.
Chief Joseph Days, held each of the last 67 years in the shadows of Wallowa Mountains and less than a mile from Wallowa Lake, also gives Kolbaba the chance to compete at Harley Tucker Memorial Arena, a charming venue named after his great-grandfather.
The legendary stock contractor Harley Tucker, a native of the town, helped launch its first Chief Joseph Days in 1946.
The popularity of Chief Joseph Days now has grown enough to make the tiny outpost, with its residential population around 1,000, swell to almost 10,000 for the week.
"It's always neat riding in an arena named after my great grandad," Kolbaba said. "I remember, when I was a kid, playing rodeo in the arena after school.
"Here we are now, getting to live that dream. It's always fun to go back."
The 2023 Professional Bull Riders World Finals: Unleash The Beast had Kolbaba in Fort Worth, Texas, May 12-21.
Kolbaba bested the first round, scoring an 89.75.
"It's been a decent year," Kolbaba said. "Kind of rough, up and down, dealing with some injuries. I'm just trying to stay healthy. But for the most part, I'm feeling good right now and ready to get to it."
Kolbaba also has his eyes on Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days with three nights of PRCA Rodeo, Sept. 1-3.
"That's always a weekend off from the PBR, so I always enjoy getting to go to Walla Walla," Kolbaba said. "The Northwest is loaded with quite a few really good rodeos that time of year. Makes it nice to be able to get away and change it up from the PBR."
