BOISE — Walla Walla continued to pitch, swing the bat and play sound defense here Sunday at Mountain View High School as the Bruins blanked the Jermone, Idaho, Cyclones 10-0 in the fifth-place game at the Boise Firecracker summer baseball tournament.

The Bruins left town with a 5-1 tournament record and a 24-13 record overall.

Walla Walla’s lone defeat here came Thursday night when Mountain View escaped with a 9-8 victory in nine innings. The Bruins had defeated Rocky Mountain of Boise 4-3 earlier Thursday, and they followed up their lone loss by whipping Wood River of Ketchum, Idaho, 14-3 Friday and besting Boise’s Senators 5-1 and Seminoles 8-0 in a pair of Saturday games.

“I am very proud of the way we played Sunday,” Walla Walla coach Jason Parsons said. “Our pitchers (JT McKenzie and Dylan Fowler) pitched very well and we played clean defense behind them.

“We were able to do just about everything we wanted to in this tournament and I am very happy and proud of the kids.”

McKenzie pitched the first four innings and blanked the Cyclones are three hits while striking out three and issuing one walk. Fowler pitched the fifth and final inning and allowed one hit, walked one and struck out a pair.

Ian Kopf doubled and singled, scored once and drove in a run. Joe Terry had a triple, walked twice, scored three times and knocked in two runs. Will Kytola added an RBI single and Zeke Paloma singled and scored a pair of runs.

The extra base hits by Kopf and Terry gave the Bruins nine extra base hits over the course of five games and 54 hits overall in the wood-bat competition.

“That really pleased me,” Parsons said of his team’s offensive output. “The middle of the order carried the load with extra base hits, which is what you would expect.

“But there are times using wood bats when you have to be creative, push bunt, drag bunt and put runners in motion,” Parsons added. “We work very hard on that throughout the summer, and when we get in those situations we feel quite comfortable.”

Parsons doesn’t believe his players will have any problem readjusting to their normal composite bats when they return to Central Washington American Legion League today in a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader against the Southridge Bandits at Walla Walla Community College.

“Going back won’t be too difficult,” he said. “It better not because we have a league doubleheader this evening.”

The Bruins take an 8-4 league record into tonight’s twin bill at Warriors Field. They’ll complete the three-game series against the Bandits Tuesday at Southridge High School in Kennewick.

Then it’s off to Eugene for the Best of the West tournament where they will take on North Medford Wednesday night in the first of five games at Swede Johnson Stadium. The 12-team tournament runs through Sunday.

Parsons plans to send Kopf and Kytola to the mound today and Hunter Polley will get the nod Tuesday. Neither Kopf nor Kytola pitched during the Boise tournament, and Polley last pitched on Thursday, going the distance in the Bruins’ victory over Rocky Mountain.

“We have a lot of pitchers on our staff,” Parsons said. “And we are well rested going into the week.”

Bruins 10, Cyclones 0

Jermone00000—043

Walla Walla23041—1081

Isaac Kuhn and Frisbey; McKenzie, Fowler (5) and Chase.

Hits — Jerome: Elison, Lightner, Frisbey, Day; WW: Polley, Knowles, Terry, Kopf 2, Kytola, Chase, Paloma.