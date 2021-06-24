WENATCHEE — The Walla Walla Bruins salvaged a split with the Wenatchee Apple Valley Blues in an American Legion Class AA baseball doubleheader here Wednesday, June 23, bouncing back from an 11-9 loss in the opener to take the second game 14-2.
Jordan Zimmerman guided the Bruins (9-3 record) to victory in the nightcap, pitching a complete game with three strikeouts as Apple Valley mustered only four hits.
The Bruins lineup supplied plenty of run support with Brixen Betzler going 3-for-3 with a double and coming around to score each time.
"After Game 1, we were able to play with much more intensity," Bruins coach Jason Parsons said. "I really credit Jordan Zimmerman."
The Bruins will next play this weekend, starting Friday, in Pendleton at the Hodgen Memorial Tournament.