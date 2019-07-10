KENNEWICK — The Walla Walla Bruins did their part to set up a showdown with the Hanford Flames last week for the right to host the Area 4 South district tournament, with a 9-0 Central Washington American Legion League win over the Southridge Bandits, 9-0.

“We played about as well as we’ve played all summer,” Bruins coach Jason Parsons said of Tuesday’s win, from the bus as the team headed to Eugene this morning for the Best of the West tournament.

“We had a very good approach at the plate, and had solid pitching,” he said. “We need to keep it going.”

Walla Walla scored all the runs its would need in the first inning, plating two for the early lead.

The Bruins then added four in the third, another in the fourth, and two more in the sixth to close out the scoring.

Hunter Polley got the start for Walla Walla, going three innings.

“Hunter was pretty impressive,” Parsons said. “He kept his pitchcount low, which allows us to throw him a little in Eugene, and then in against Hanford in a key three-game series next week.”

Ethan Zehner, Casey Swanson, Bobby Holtzinger and Antony Parish all had two hits for the Bruins.

“Bobby Holtzinger continues to swing a hot bat for us,” Parsons said. “He’s been on fire for us the last week.”

The Bruins, now 11-4 in league, 27-13 overall, open the Best of the West at 6 p.m. today against North Medford.

They continue tourney play against North Eugene at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, face South Eugene at 1 p.m. on Friday, and Junction City at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The tournament concludes on Sunday.

On Monday, the Bruins host Hanford for a twin bill at Walla Walla Community College at 5:30 p.m.

Walla Walla then travels for a single game at Hanford on Tuesday.

The winner of that series takes second place in the Area 4 South and hosts the district tournament, while the loser travels to Area 4 North to compete in that district tournament for a spot in the state tourney.

Bruins 9, Bandits 0

Walla Walla 2041020—9121

Southridge0000000—070

Polley, Rose (4) and Parish. Palmer, Ackerman (4) and Stoflet.

HRs — none.

Hits — WW: Zehner 2, Palomo, Swanson 2, Terry, Kopf, Holtzinger 2, Parish 2, Chase. SR: Berry, Meier 2, Brown, Knutson, Bruce.