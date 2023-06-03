People of all ages interested in bicycle sports are invited to free skills clinics and races hosted by Walla Walla BMX the weekend of June 10-11 on the Fort Walla Walla Park track at 1898 Dalles Military Road.
All riding and/or racing on the track requires that each participant wear a long sleeve shirt, full length pants, a helmet and closed toe shoes.
The introductory clinic Saturday, June 10, will go on from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with a free lunch provided as experienced Walla Walla BMX riders explain the sport, teach skills and safety, and share tips.
Everybody will be welcomed back to practice their new skills the next afternoon with registration from 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. followed immediately by free races.
"Do you have a child of ages 2-5? We have strider races," Walla Walla BMX states in its press release. "Do you have a child of age 5 and up? We have races they can join! Does mom, dad or your entire family want to get involved with the sport of BMX? Great, the entire family can race!
"If you don’t have a BMX bike, come with the bike you have."
