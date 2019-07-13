Seven innings were not enough to determine a winner in this one as the Walla Walla Bears move to 3-0 in the tournament after a 6-5 win over the Palouse Patriots in 10 innings here at WWCC’s baseball field on Friday.

Things were looking good early on for the Patriots as Payton Kallaher stepped in with a 3-1 count in the bottom of the first and delivered a two-run home run to give the Patriots a 2-0 lead after one inning.

The Bears got on the board in the top of the third after Kobe Morris scored Kyren Morris on a RBI double to center field.

The Patriots would answer right back in the bottom half of the inning with a run of their own as Kallaher tripled to right field that scored Konner Kincade.

The Patriots would add to their lead in the fifth on an RBI double from Kincade, and then would later score as Mitch LaVielle grounded out to shortstop and brought the lead to 5-1.

The Bears would have baserunners all game but just couldn’t generate any runs until they went on a rally in the seventh inning when they scored three runs to tie up the game.

Elliot Marks started off the rally with an RBI single that scored Kyler Tiner.

Then, Heston Richmond hit a sacrifice fly to center field to bring in Kyren Morris for the tying run to force extra innings.

The Bears would get five stellar innings from Nick Zehner, who came in and relived in the sixth inning.

Zehner tossed a couple of scoreless innings, and the Bears brought home in the go-ahead run on a Kyren Morris RBI single that scored Zander Norris for a 6-5 lead.

Walla Walla then finished off the Patriots with a three-up, three-down inning to seal the win.

“When we had that three-run inning in the seventh to comeback and tie it, Kyler Tiner started it off with a first pitch single to left and that was just a great swing by him,” Bears coach Alex Behrman said. “We had two guys that could’ve won the game for us. Heston Richmond and Matt Richmond both smoked line drives right to the center fielder that would have won the game, but they were just right to the fielder, and that’s just baseball.

“It’s tough when you’re in those one-run ball games because you’re playing for one run,” Behreman added. “You’re not going to be stringing together runs so when one guy gets on, you want to bunt him over and just try to get that one hit

“It was a close one, but a fun game for sure.”

Walla Walla Bears 6, Palouse Patriots 5, 10 innings

Walla Walla0010013001—6131

Palouse2010200000—5130

Bergevin, Walters (5), Zehner (6) and Lawrence; Coulter, Kincade (7), LaVielle (8) and Wilson

HR — Palouse: Kallaher.

Hits — Walla Walla: Tiner 2, Ky. Morris 4, Ko. Morris 2, Marks, McKenzie, Richmond, McCaw, Lawrence. Palouse: Coulter 2, Kincade 3, Kallaher 2, LaVielle 2, Akesson, Chadwick, Vis, Lees.