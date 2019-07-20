BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Walla Walla Bears won two of three games in the Baden Northwest Wood Bat Invitational here on Friday and Saturday.

The Bears lost, 10-1, to the Rijo Showcase on Friday at Ravensdale Park.

Kyler Tiner, Matt McKenzie and Josh Bergevin ended up with the only Walla Walla hits.

Rijo had a 9-0 lead before Tiner tripled leading off the fourth inning and then scored the lone Walla Walla run on a two-out McKenzie single.

Back in action on Saturday here at Bannerwood Sports Park, the Bears held off a late Seattle Wave rally to begin the afternoon with a 5-4 victory.

Tiner went 3-for-4 while Bears pitcher Zander Norris recorded 11 strikeouts as he worked all seven innings.

The Bears struck first with a three-run top of the third inning, McKenzie singling home both Kyren and Kobe Morris before he eventually came around to score on a wild pitch.

Norris helped keep Seattle scoreless for the first six innings as the Bears added insurance runs.

Kobe Morris hit an RBI single in the fourth inning, and then Heston Richmond singled home Elliot Marks in the seventh, but they wound up needing it all.

Back-to-back walks and then three straight singles, all with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, cut the Bears lead down to a run.

Seattle had the potential tying run on second base, but it was thrown out racing for third, and the Bears salvaged a win.

The Bears then picked up their second win of the day late Saturday night here at Bannerwood when Kyren Morris singled, stole second base and raced home on an outfield error with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 3-2 victory over the White Rock Tritons.

Kobe Morris pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts, while Tiner had two hits and two RBIs.

White Rock jumped ahead with a couple of unearned runs in the top of the first inning, but Tiner singled home Richmond and Caden McCaw to tie things up with two outs in the bottom of the second.

Now with three wins in their first five tournament matchups, the Bears (28-15-3 overall) are back in action with two more games on Sunday.

Returning to Ravendale Park, the Bears will start the day against the Rock Creek Premier at 9:30 a.m.

The Bears will then go to Kenmore, Wash., and face the Seattle Stars at Inglemoore High School at 2 p.m.

Friday

Rijo Showcase 10, Walla Walla Bears 1

Walla Walla00010—131

Rijo15301—10110

Oliver, McCaw (3) and Marks. Latimer, White (4) and Haight.

HR — Rijo: Nolan.

Hits — WW: Tiner, McKenzie, Bergevin. Rijo: Skansi 2, Nolan 2, Lavering 2, Knight, Buchanan, Justice, Cramer, Haight.

Saturday’s First Game

Walla Walla Bears 5, Seattle Waves 4

Walla Walla0031001—5120

Seattle0000003—460

Norris and Marks. Batchelor, Brown (7) and Hillis.

HR — none.

Hits — WW: Tiner 3, Ko. Morris 2, Marks 2, Richmond 2, Ky. Morris, McKenzie, Bergevin. Sea: Hillis 2, Sergeant, Perkins, Underhill, Anders.

Saturday’s Second Game

Walla Walla Bears 3, White Rock Tritons 2

White Rock2000000—241

Walla Walla0200001—382

Austin and Bradley, Hall. Ko. Morris and Richmond.

HR — none.

Hits — WR: Fluet 2, Lenihan, Bradley. WW: Tiner 2, Richmond 2, Ky. Morris, Marks, Bergevin, Treadway.