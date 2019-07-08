CORVALLIS — Matt McKenzie doubled home both Kyren Morris and Elliot Marks to give the Walla Walla Bears a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

But the Whalley Bears answered with seven runs in the bottom of the first, and led the rest of the way, the difference growing to as much as 11-2 in the fourth.

A six-run top of the sixth inning would get the Bears back in, but the come back fell short, leaving Walla Walla with an 11-8 loss in their final baseball game of the Mickey Riley Star Spangled Baseball Tournament here at Hansen Stadium and Taylor Field on Sunday.

Kyler Tiner went 4-for-5 from the leadoff spot for the Bears (21-10-3 overall), while teammates Kyren Morris, McKenzie and Heston Richmond each had two hits.

McKenzie finished with four runs batted in.

The late six-run rally featured Marks and Caleb Ephan each driving home a run back-to-back on a bases loaded walk with two outs, followed by a pair of two-run singles by McKenzie and Richmond.

The Bears ended up going 2-2 over the four days here.

Walla Walla lost its opener with the tournament hosts, the Gerding Builders Corvallis Marketmen, 3-2 here on Thursday.

The Bears bounced back to beat the Eastside Cutters, 2-0, here on Friday.

Back at it here on Saturday, the Bears added a 5-2 win over Dr. Stewart’s of Roseburg before finishing the tournament with another loss.

Whalley Chiefs 11, Walla Walla Bears 8

Walla Walla2000060—8150

Whalley702200x—11100

McCaw, Bergevin (1), Norris (5) and Marks. Chaba, Trent (6) and Mitchell.

HR — none.

Hits — WW: Tiner 4, Norris 2, McKenzie 2, Richmond 2, Ortiz 2, Marks, Treadway, Ko. Morris. Wha: Young 3, Hall 2, Dagg 2, Miller, Mitchell, Chaba.