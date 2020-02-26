Walla2Hoops AAU Basketball Club held its second annual Tournament of Hoops last weekend, featuring 84 teams, including 17 from Walla Walla and College Place and 67 from throughout the region.
A total of 144 local boys and girls grades 3-8 competed in the tournament which, logged 195 games over the two days.
The W2Hoops’ fifth-grade boys team won its division.
“We had teams from Tonasket and Enterprise make the trek all the way to Walla Walla to play in our only local AAU basketball tournament,” said Walla2Hoops Club President Matthew Price-Huntington. “The feedback we heard from our guests was terrific as everyone we talked to loved coming to the Walla Walla valley.”
The Walla2Hoops fifth-grade boys team is coached by Bryan Eggart, and was the only local team to win a championship.
The fifth graders finished the tournament 4-0 and defeated the Yakima Warriors, 34-29, in the championship game.
The Tournament of Hoops marks the end of the season for many of the Walla2Hoops teams, but five will advance to the state championships in Spokane on March 13-15.
“It was a great weekend for Walla Walla basketball, and exciting action for the fans as 12,863 points were scored,” said Price-Huntington. “We appreciate the community support helping make our tournament a huge success. We plan to continue investing in the skill development of our players and support their love for the game of basketball.”
Tournament of Hoops
Division sinners and runners up
Fourth-grade boys
Champion: 509 Ballerz
Second: W2 Warriors coached by Kellen Clemens and Austin Roberson
Fourth-grade girls
Champion: Hermiston Fierce
Second: W2Hoops coached by Luis Ocanaz
Fifth-grade boys
Champion: W2Hoops Rebels coached by Bryan Eggart
Second: Yakima Warriors
Fifth-grade girls
Champion: Yakima Wildcats
Second: Grandview Hounds
Sixth-grade boys
Champion: TCB 6.0
Second: Generals Basketball
Sixth-grade girls
Champion: Hermiston Hustlers
Second: Selah Vikings
Seventh-grade boys
Champion: Hermiston Heat
Second: Hanford Flight
Seventh-grade girls
Champion: Little Bantams
Second: W2Hoops Blues coached by Bryan Eggart
Eighth-grade boys
Champion: North Idaho Elite
Second: AC Tarheels
Eighth-grade girls
Champion: Kennewick Crush Black
Second: Warden