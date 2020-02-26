W2Hoops
The Walla2Hoops fifth-grade boys team won its division at the Tournament of Hoops last weekend.

 courtesy photo

Walla2Hoops AAU Basketball Club held its second annual Tournament of Hoops last weekend, featuring 84 teams, including 17 from Walla Walla and College Place and 67 from throughout the region.

A total of 144 local boys and girls grades 3-8 competed in the tournament which, logged 195 games over the two days.

The W2Hoops’ fifth-grade boys team won its division.

“We had teams from Tonasket and Enterprise make the trek all the way to Walla Walla to play in our only local AAU basketball tournament,” said Walla2Hoops Club President Matthew Price-Huntington. “The feedback we heard from our guests was terrific as everyone we talked to loved coming to the Walla Walla valley.”

The Walla2Hoops fifth-grade boys team is coached by Bryan Eggart, and was the only local team to win a championship.

The fifth graders finished the tournament 4-0 and defeated the Yakima Warriors, 34-29, in the championship game.

The Tournament of Hoops marks the end of the season for many of the Walla2Hoops teams, but five will advance to the state championships in Spokane on March 13-15.

“It was a great weekend for Walla Walla basketball, and exciting action for the fans as 12,863 points were scored,” said Price-Huntington. “We appreciate the community support helping make our tournament a huge success. We plan to continue investing in the skill development of our players and support their love for the game of basketball.”

Tournament of Hoops

Division sinners and runners up

Fourth-grade boys

Champion: 509 Ballerz

Second: W2 Warriors coached by Kellen Clemens and Austin Roberson

Fourth-grade girls

Champion: Hermiston Fierce

Second: W2Hoops coached by Luis Ocanaz

Fifth-grade boys

Champion: W2Hoops Rebels coached by Bryan Eggart

Second: Yakima Warriors

Fifth-grade girls

Champion: Yakima Wildcats

Second: Grandview Hounds

Sixth-grade boys

Champion: TCB 6.0

Second: Generals Basketball

Sixth-grade girls

Champion: Hermiston Hustlers

Second: Selah Vikings

Seventh-grade boys

Champion: Hermiston Heat

Second: Hanford Flight

Seventh-grade girls

Champion: Little Bantams

Second: W2Hoops Blues coached by Bryan Eggart

Eighth-grade boys

Champion: North Idaho Elite

Second: AC Tarheels

Eighth-grade girls

Champion: Kennewick Crush Black

Second: Warden

