Walla2Hoops AAU Basketball Club’s fourth-grade girls and fifth-grade boys teams finished second at the 13th annual Hermiston Autumn Kickoff Classic on Sunday andqualified for the state basketball championships.
Both teams earned berths to state play in Spokane in March.
includes head coach Luis Ocanaz, and players Oneisha Brown, Libby Burt, Olivia Carlile, Audrey Davenport, Rehema Durand, Kamryn Hand, Laney Hand, Teresa Kay Holtzinger, Opal Huffey, Harper Hutchison, Emma Jackson, Julissa Martinez Bailon, Elyse Ocanaz, and Mikaila Schreibeis.
The fifth-grade boys team includes head coach Bryan Eggart, assistant coach Travis McCauley, and players Kenroy Brown, Micah Eggart, Cooper Hansen, Luke Higgins, Braeden McCauley, Trey McCauley, Colton McCollaugh, and Cohen Wood.
“We are proud to have these teams represent our club at state,” said Walla2Hoops club president Matthew Price-Huntington. “It is early in the season, so we are hoping more teams will be rewarded for their hard work by qualifying for state.”
Walla2Hoops is a 501C3 Non-Profit basketball club which operates under the umbrella of the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU). Walla2Hoops provides an enriched basketball environment with a mission to create a positive competitive culture focused on developing character and basketball fundamentals.
For more information about the club or to provide donations for the scholarship program, contact walla2hoops@gmail.com.