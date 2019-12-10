Walla2Hoops AAU Basketball Club’s seventh-grade boys team took second place and qualified for the state basketball championships at the 10th annual Hermiston Holiday Hoops Classic on Sunday.
The seventh graders lost, 32-30, to the Hermiston Heat in the championship game of the Classic to earn a berth to the state tournament in Spokane in March.
The team is coached by Mark Coram, and is comprised of players Phoenix Arevalo, Gabe Coram, Spencer Hansen, Thad Krumbah, Cole McCauley, Trey McKinney, Cooper Mings, Jordan Ocanaz, Bridger Sedwick, Kooper Shields and Carter Shivell.
“The hard work our teams are putting in is paying off,” said Walla2Hoops Club President Matthew Price-Huntington. “It is exciting to see our teams compete with teams throughout the Northwest and have this level of success. Congratulations to the seventh-grade boys team for this tremendous accomplishment.”