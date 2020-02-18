March Madness is coming to Walla Walla a little early.
A month before the college basketball postseason heats up around the country, Walla Walla and College Place will host hundreds of boys and girls in Grades 3-8 from around Washington, Oregon and Idaho for the Tournament of Hoops 2020 this weekend.
The tournament lures teams from Yakima, Spokane, Baker, Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene, etc.
“We are at 85 teams (in the tournament),” Walla2Hoops president Matt Price-Huntington said. “It’s our big community event. The tournament itself has been run by the (YMCA) for over 25 years. Then we came in last year, joined forces with them, and had 72 teams. We’re looking to hopefully exceed that this year.
“We’re off to a good start with people signing up for it,” Price-Huntington said. “Our seventh-grade boys division is already maxed out, so we’ve expanded it to a 12-team bracket — and we might have to bump it up to 16.”
Tournament action filled Walla Walla last year with games at Walla Walla High School, DeSales, Whitman College, the YMCA, Garrison Middle School, Pioneer Middle and Berney Elementary.
This year, the tournament stretches to include College Place.
“We’ve brought on College Place High School this year, and the middle school there, so we have three courts in the College Place district,” Price-Huntington said. “It’s really turning into a (Walla Walla) Valley event.”
The first of these now annual youth tournaments happened 25 years ago when Amatuer Athletic Union (AAU) coach Stephen Huntington partnered with the YMCA while his son Matt was in fourth grade playing for his Walla Walla Rebels.
Walla2Hoops not only continues the tournament Stephen Huntington started, the non-profit club nowadays also follows a similar outline of skill development that he tried to coordinate as a coach.
“He’d try to simulate what they were doing at the high school level so we could be better prepared for the time we got there, to know their stuff,” Matt said, explaining how his father would also contact coaches at Walla Walla Community College and Whitman. “He tried to reach out to those guys to help us as kids growing up. That’s definitely something that I’ve tried to bring to (Walla2Hoops).
“It’s my favorite way to describe the program — centralizing basketball in the Walla Walla Valley — because we reach out to Michele Ferenz and Eric Bridgeland (at Whitman), Jeff Reinland and Bobbi Hazeltine (at WWCC),” Matt said. “They are such valuable assets to the community, for them to be able to reach out to our coaches, to put them in touch with coaches at high school, and with College Place, for it all to come together and work on a positive program, that’s all-inclusive for the valley.
“If we can get the skill level in basketball to rise on all levels, it benefits all those programs,” Price-Huntington said. “It gets the players at Whitman involved, and it gets the players at (WWCC) involved with the next generation. It teaches and builds relationships.”
Adam Berg, in his first year as the Walla Walla High School boys basketball coach, sees the potential with Walla2Hoops.
“I think it’s great what Matt is doing,” Berg said. “He doing a great job laying this foundation with great people working together. When I got the job here, right away, I saw it was important for us to be involved. The future is in the AAU, so it’s going to be good for us to develop good relationships.”
Walla2Hoops had 21 teams in the various brackets here last year.
The tournament highlights the Walla2Hoops season, with its various teams competing every weekend from October to March in Spokane, Pullman, Tri-Cities, Pendleton, Hermiston, and Clarkston.
Walla2Hoops teams took home championships from eighth-grade boys and sixth grade boys tournaments at the Clash at the Border in Pendleton on Jan. 19.
A week later, at the Best of the West in Hermiston, Walla2Hoops teams won titles in the fifth-grade boys and fourth-grade boys brackets.
Winning another title, Feb. 1 in Lewiston, the eighth-grade boys qualified for the state AAU championship tournament March 13-14 in Spokane.
Last year, Walla2Hoops had both seventh- and fourth-grade boys teams qualify for state.
Before Walla2Hoops, families were on their own tracking down a local AAU coach, and those teams had to battle other organizations — and sometimes each other — for practice time.
“A group of AAU coaches here got together with the school district to figure out gym space,” Price-Huntington said. “To compete for gym space in town, with Parks and Rec, Camp Fire After School Program, etc., we really needed to figure out a way to organize as a basketball community. Those programs have a lot of kids involved with them — Parks and Rec, indoor soccer — so to show that we were really worthy of gym space, we had to come together as a group.
“It was kind of a free-for-all before we started,” Price-Huntington said. “Getting gym space was based on who you knew, and now we have on our board Tina Dumser to coordinate all the practices for the club. To have for the school district one contact person, and all the coaches can reach out to her, it simplifies the process substantially.”
Instead of leaving those interested to try and search, find and make contacts on their own, Walla2Hoops invites them to get all the information online at w2hoops.com, as well as its regularly updated Facebook page (Walla2Hoops).
More than 200 boys and girls signed up that first year, with each team having 8-12 players.
“It’s taken off,” Price-Huntington said. “We have 22 teams, and almost 30 volunteer coaches, most of whom are parents, and we have some volunteer coaches from the community. They’re helping out with the program. Coaching kids is extremely challenging, so we have guidelines in place by the organization so there’s some continuity within the program.
“Back to the word ‘centralized,’” Price-Huntington said. “We have a web site that people can go to. We flier the schools, College Place School District, Walla Walla School District, the (Walla Walla) Catholic Schools system and surrounding areas with fliers right as school starts so they can find the information on our web site.
“We have a full web site with all the events, tryouts that are going on,” Price-Huntington said. “We provide coaches with all the information they need to get up and running with uniforms, etc. And if the coaches ever have any questions, we provide all that information.”
Berg and Wa-Hi girls coach Morgan Jo Poynor already relish the chance to get incoming waves of talent familiar with their respective style of basketball.
“We had a coaches clinic to show them how we do things, drills we practice, terms we use, so that way there’s some cohesion,” Berg said. “Their coaches volunteer, they’re investing themselves into this, and they’re working hard. We’re trying to do our part to keep this a well-oiled machine.”
Poynor sees opportunities to begin developing strong relationships with future Blue Devils.
“Any time we can get youth into the gym and getting experience is a good thing,” Poynor said. “We have made sure to be a part of their games and tournaments by working the score tables and clocks. We’ve been able to reach out to the young players, and include them by being ball girls and having them on our bench.
“(I’m) excited for the future of Walla Walla hoops.”
Price-Huntington envisions more of the local high school programs taking advantage.
“The scope-and-sequence scenarios that they set up for practice plans, and the information that they give us to hand to coaches, is phenomenal,” Price-Huntington said. “And it will only help improve their programs over the course of time.
“I guess we’re classified as a feeder program for the Walla Walla High School program, but we have DeSales kids in our program, we have College Place kids, and they’re all benefiting from what we have going on.”
Price-Huntington experienced first-hand the benefit of early preparation.
“Go back to my dad’s scenario, when I was in fourth, fifth, sixth (grade), as the program grew and I got older through the Rebels program,” Price-Huntington said. “I graduated from Wa-Hi in 1997. In 1999, they won state. They had Kyle Bankhead, and his dad Rex Bankhead was one of the coaches. They all developed these kids along the way — just like what we’re trying to do now.
“I’m not guaranteeing a state championship for Wa-Hi, but it’ll help be more competitive,” Price-Huntington said. “That’s the overall goal. Our mission statement is to create a positive, competitive environment, culture to sustain throughout the years. That really is the ultimate goal.”
Along with weekend tournaments around the region, Walla2Hoops organizes training sessions to help kids strengthen their fundamentals.
The club teams with Stephen Garnett, an assistant coach at Whitman College and the founder of Overtime Training here in Walla Walla.
“We focus on paying attention to the details in skill development,” Garnett said. “We work with the kids to make sure that, individually, they become better players. Each kid is investing a lot of their own time, learning skills to make themselves a better player. It’s been pretty fun, and I think this has really been a blessing for the community.”
The same week Garnett works with the successful Whitman College program, Northwest Conference champions the last three years with annual climbs through the NCAA Division III tournament, he also conducts sessions with Walla2Hoops.
“It’s been kinda cool,” Garnett said. “A lot of middle school kids are at the point where they’re thinking they might want to be one of those guys playing in college, and they understand this is where growth in fundamentals comes in. The same relationships I develop with Whitman College athletes, I have those same relationships with elementary school kids. We try to give them a Whitman College atmosphere, so they understand this is where you have to work.
“We love to challenge the kids so they can develop into better all-around players, and not just keep doing the one thing they might already excel at,” Garnett said. “So we like mistakes right now. Those are chances to learn something and improve on something. That’s why we try to make every workout as hard as we can, and welcome mistakes. We welcome failure right now because if we’re just hiding our weaknesses, now letting ourselves make mistakes right now, we’re going to make them later on in a big game.
“We want to work hard on the things we’re not good at.”
Walla2Hoops also often hosts a Sunday shooting clinic at the Wa-Hi Gym.
“It’s not just teams getting together and practicing,” Price-Huntington said. “The club also offers a substantial amount of skill development through the course of the year. I think last year we had 45 additional sessions outside of practice.
“We’re putting stuff in the hands of kids that’ll help them be successful,” Price-Huntington said. “We’re trying to set them up with the right skills to give them a better chance to play varsity basketball.”
Price-Huntington invites more kids to basketball culture in Walla Walla.
“There’s different levels of commitment for the kids,” Price-Huntington said. “If they come and tryout, but they’re not quite ready to jump onto an AAU team, which is competitive, just by trying out and spending the $15 for an AAU card, that covers them insurance-wise and opens them up to do all the skill stuff we do on our calendar year. We encourage them to come and be a part of everything that we do, so if they work hard enough over the course of that year, maybe they’ll be ready the next year.
“Some kids don’t want to travel, but they want to be there to practice and get better,” Price-Huntington said. “We have a practice-player option.”
The Tournament of Hoops will showcase the efforts of Walla2Hoops.