HERMISTON — Walla2Hoops AAU Basketball Club’s fifth-grade boys team, coached by Bryan Eggart, won the Best of the West Tournament here last weekend.
The fifth graders finished the tournament 6-0 and defeated GTS of Meridian, Idaho, 49-48 in the championship game.
The W2Hoops fifth-grade team has competed in 11 straight finals dating back to last season.
The W2Hoops fourth-grade boys team advanced to the championship game and earned a berth to the state championships in Spokane in March with its second-place finish.
There were five Walla2Hoops teams competing in the tournament, representing third-through-sixth-grade boys teams and seventh-grade girls, that went 21-5 on the weekend.
“Our teams play hard every possession and compete to the end in every game,” said Walla2Hoops Club President Matthew Price-Huntington. “It was a great weekend for Walla2Hoops at the Best of the West as several of our teams won a lot of games and we came away with a state qualifier and a championship.”
The fifth-grade boys team is coached by Bryan Eggart, with assistant coaches Travis McCauley, Eric Wood and Mark Higgins.
Players are Kenroy Brown, Micah Eggart, Cooper Hansen, Luke Higgins, Braeden McCauley, Trey McCauley, Colton McCollaugh and Cohen Wood.
The fourth-grade team is coached by Kellen Clemens and Austin Roberson.
Players include Grant Clemens, Cyrus Dumser, Shelby Hatch, Carson Hayes, Kalama Roberson, Bryson Smith, Gabe Swanson and Jake Warwick.