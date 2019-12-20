PENDLETON — Walla2Hoops AAU Basketball Club’s fifth-grade boys basketball team coached by Bryan Eggart won the Sixth Grade Division championship at the Blue Mountain Shootout in Pendleton on Sunday.
The fifth-grade boys team coached by Ryan Davenport won the Fifth Grade Division title at the same tournament.
“Our boys and girls teams had strong representation and won a lot of games at the Blue Mountain Shootout,” said Walla2Hoops Club President Matthew Price-Huntington. “Congratulations to both our fifth-grade boys teams for winning it all while demonstrating great sportsmanship on behalf of our program.”
The fifth-grade boys team that won the Sixth Grade Division is coached by Eggart and consists of players Kenroy Brown, Micah Eggart, Cooper Hansen, Luke Higgins, Braeden McCauley, Trey McCauley, Colton McCollaugh and Cohen Wood.
The fifth-grade boys team that won the Fifth Grade Division is coached by Davenport and players Gabe Davenport, Evan Gies, Parker Hand, Richard Kulberg, Mavrec Mills, Malachi Raymond, Boyer Robinson, Zachary Smith-Phillips, Mitchell Vu and Jack Zanger.
Walla2Hoops is a 501C3 Non-Profit basketball club which operates under the umbrella of the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU).
Walla2Hoops provides an enriched basketball environment with a mission to create a positive competitive culture focused on developing character and basketball fundamentals.
For more information about the club or to provide donations for the scholarship program, contact walla2hoops@gmail.com.