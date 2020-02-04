LEWISTON — Walla2Hoops AAU Basketball Club’s eighth-grade boys basketball team, coached by Chris Gardea, defeated Asotin County Tarheels, 61-60, to win the Battle Basketball AAU Basketball Championship here on Saturday.
The championship win also qualifies the eighth-graders to compete in the state basketball championship on March 13-14 in Spokane.
“Walla2Hoops’ now has five teams qualified for state to represent our club and community in this prestigious tournament,” said Walla2Hoops Club President Matthew Price-Huntington. “We’re proud of the eighth-grade boys team for winning six games in a row and two consecutive AAU tournament championships.”
The Walla2Hoops eighth-grade boys team is coached by Chris Gardea with assistant coach Mark Higgins.
Players include Aaron Esquivel, Dane Gardea, Carter Green, Kahiau Helm, Ken Higgins, Mateo Maxwell, William Sullivan, and Austin Woiblet.