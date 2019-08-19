Walla2Hoops AAU Basketball Club invites boys and girls from throughout the Walla Walla Valley in grades 2-8 to tryout to make a team for the 2019-20 season.

Tryouts will be held from noon-5 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the Walla Walla High School main gym. All players must have a current AAU card and tryout. No spots are guaranteed or held over from a previous season. All players must register online before tryouts. Visit www.w2hoops.com to register.

Tryouts for boys and girls grades 2-4 will be from noon-1 p.m. on Sept. 8; grades 5-6 will be from 1:30-3 p.m.; and grades 7-8 will be from 3:30-5 p.m.

The 2019-20 AAU basketball season runs from October 2019 to March 2020. Last year, there were 21 teams, nearly 200 athletes and 31 coaches participating on Walla2Hoops teams. Last season, players represented Walla Walla Public Schools, College Place Public Schools, Assumption Catholic School, Touchet School District, Rogers Adventist School, Dayton School District, Waitsburg School District, Weston School District, St. Basil Academy and homeschool students.

Now in its second year, Walla2Hoops Club President Matthew Price-Huntington said he expects the program to grow and improve.

“Walla Walla loves its basketball, and we’ve been amazed at the outpouring of support from our community, volunteer coaches, athletes and parents,” said Price-Huntington. “Our focus from the outset has been the development of character through a positive and competitive basketball program.”

Walla2Hoops is planning a parents meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 at the Wa-Hi gym.

A coaches meeting will immediately follow.

Walla2Hoops is a 501C3 Non-Profit basketball club which operates under the umbrella of the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU).

For more information, email walla2hoops@gmail.com, or see walla2hoops’ Facebook page.