PENDLETON — Walla2Hoops AAU Basketball Club’s sixth-grade boys basketball team, coached by Bruce Dumser, won the Clash at the Border AAU Basketball Sixth-Grade Division championship in Pendleton on Sunday.
The eighth-grade boys team, coached by Chris Gardea, won the Eighth-Grade Division championship at the same tournament.
“Walla2Hoops’ focus on skill development is helping our local teams become more competitive throughout the region,” said Walla2Hoops club president Matthew Price-Huntington. “We are proud of our sixth- and eighth-grade boys teams for winning this tournament and representing our community with class.”
The sixth-grade boys team is coached by Dumser along with assistant coaches Phil Green and Jon Claridge.
Players are Korbin Claridge, Nile Dumser, Josiah Ellington, Spencer Green, Jacob Griffith, Hayes Hendley, Yuhan Marin-Lemus, Colton McCollaugh, Colt Pemberton, Basil Reed, Michael Spalding, Simon Unck, Jax Wright.
The eight-grade boys team is coached by Gardea and assistant coach Mark Higgins.
Walla Walla players include Aaron Esquivel, Dane Gardea, Carter Green, Kahiau Helm, Ken Higgins, Mateo Maxwell, William Sullivan and Austin Woiblet.