The Walla2Hoops AAU Basketball Club is hosting 3 Cities Hoops league games from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Saturday at Garrison Middle School.
Local and regional boys and girls teams will be competing. The games are open to the public. Daily cost is $5 for adults and $4 for senior citizens and students.
Local Walla2Hoops teams competing include second-grade boys (Coach Bridgeland); fourth-grade boys (Coach Clemens); fourth-grade boys (Coach McCollaugh); sixth-grade boys (Coach Dumser); sixth-grade girls (Coach Weaver); and eight-grade girls (Coach Billingsley).
See the entire schedule at website www.3citieshoops.com.
Walla2Hoops is a 501C3 Non-Profit basketball club which operates under the umbrella of the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU).
Walla2Hoops provides an enriched basketball environment with a mission to create a positive competitive culture focused on developing character and basketball fundamentals.
For more information about the club or to provide donations for the scholarship program, contact walla2hoops@gmail.com.