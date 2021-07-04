Ex-Walla Walla High School athletes Faith and Lauren Hoe combined to garner 22 varsity letters while competing for the Wa-Hi Blue Devils in various sports venues.
Both won four letters in basketball and softball prior to graduating in 2018. Faith claimed four in volleyball, while Lauren took two.
The twin sisters, separated by 16 minutes at birth, are now doing Blue Devil Nation proud as successful softball competitors at Ogden, Utah’s Weber State University.
Both Lauren and Faith were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Feb. 1.
But the virus did not deny them a cherished moment in the winner’s circle with their teammates this spring.
The Wildcats won the Big Sky Conference regular-season championship. They finished 15-3 in the conference and 25-19 overall.
Lauren, who played in 42 games and started all but two, was named Big Sky Player of the Year and first-team catcher after hitting .330 with 10 home runs and 34 runs batted in, and achieving a 1.092 OPS (a .678 slugging percentage and a .414 on-base average).
“It was a rollercoaster of a year,” Lauren said. “It was fun, awesome. This Weber team was the deepest it’s ever been. It was nice to see everybody buy in.”
Faith played in and started 42 games in 2021. She won first-team, all-league honors at second base.
Faith hit .347, the second best mark on the team, had an OPS of .986 (.548 slugging, .438 on-base), hit four homers and drove in 22 runs.
“It was crazy starting with COVID — six to seven months off,” Faith said. “It was really hard not doing any competitive sports.
“We hit our stride the first weekend of Big Sky play,” she said. “We looked at each other and said, ‘We’re pretty good.’ We played good all the way up to the end.”
Weber State won both the Big Sky regular-season and tournament crowns in 2019 and qualified for the NCAA Regionals. It was 14-2 in league and 27-21 overall.
Faith was Big Sky co-Freshman of the Year, an all-league pick at second base, and tournament Most Valuable Player.
Lauren was a conference honorable-mention pick.
“We set the bar high,” Faith said. “The coaches were great. They did an awesome job getting us ready. Winning the tournament was amazing.”
Lauren spent the first part of the season both in and out of the starting lineup. She earned permanent status before conference play commenced.
“We loved each other so much,” Lauren said. “What that team had was so special.”
Faith is hoping there are more special moments to come.
“We’ve been lucky to have each other through it all,” Faith said. “We’re excited for the next couple of years and excited to keep playing.”
Lauren credits the Walla Walla High School adventure for the rewards that she and her sister are now reaping.
“We’re grateful for all the foundations we’ve been able to create and those who helped us create them,” Lauren said.
Lauren added none of the accolades would have been possible “had it not been for our experiences at Wa-Hi. We make sure that we represent Weber State well and we try to represent Walla Walla well.”