The journey as an athlete, coach and educator for former Walla Walla High School star Jeanne Eggart Helfer has been one stamped with high expectations and being the best.
Accolades as an athlete at Wa-Hi and Washington State University, success as a high school basketball coach, an inductee in several Halls of Fame, and a passion and desire to educate have spiced her life for the better part of five decades.
Eggart Helfer, a Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association Hall of Fame member, helped lead the Blue Devils’ volleyball and basketball programs to three state tournament appearances apiece from 1975-78, and shined in the track and field arena by winning a state javelin title in 1976. She also participated in tennis for a couple of seasons.
Her efforts earned her induction into the Wa-Hi Athletic Hall of Fame.
“Volleyball was my fourth-favorite sport,” Eggart Helfer said. “I didn’t hang my hat on it.”
Blue Devil girls basketball claimed two state runner-up finishes and one third during Eggart Helfer’s career.
“We couldn’t win the big one,” Eggart Helfer said. “I didn’t think second place was very fun.”
The local product said she remembers her run to the 1976 javelin state crown “like it was yesterday.”
“I had never been to a state meet,” Eggart Helfer said. “My first throw was horrible, my second went out of bounds. On the third I went for it, let it loose, and wound up being a state champion. It modeled me as a track coach.”
Eggart Helfer credited the Walla Walla community, ex-girls basketball coach Charlotte Wirth, former track coach Arleen Smith, and “great” teammates for her athletic achievements.
“Charlotte was a trailblazer and got girls sports rolling,” Eggart Helfer said. “If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t have had opportunities. It was (Smith’s) advice and confidence in me that was responsible for me to be a state champion.
“My teammates were special friends,” Eggart Helfer said. “We worked hard to get where we were.”
Eggart Helfer, the first female recipient of an athletic scholarship from Washington State, was WSU’s all-time leading women’s basketball scorer with a four-year total of 1,967 points — a mark that stood for 38 seasons until the 2019-20 campaign.
She made her presence known in track and field as well — so much so that she had the opportunity to participate in the 1980 United States Olympic trials.
Her fourth-place performance in the trials left her one spot short of being a member of the U.S. Olympic team.
She is a member of the WSU Athletic of Fame and was named last year to the Pacific-12 Conference’s Hall of Honor.
“It was the best thing that ever happened to me,” Eggart Helfer said of her Palouse adventure. “It made me an independent young lady. I was surrounded by a lot of strong people.”
Eggart Helfer, a member of the Inland Northwest Sports Hall of Fame, commenced her teaching and coaching career during the 1982-83 academic year at Clarkston High School.
She moved on to Spokane’s Mead High School and guided the Panthers’ girls basketball program from 1983-97.
Mead won three state championships and placed fifth or better on four other occasions.
“We had fabulous athletes,” Eggart Helfer said. “We had really good teams at Mead.”
Eggart Helfer was varsity girls basketball coach at Mount Spokane from 1997-2007.
Though a state tournament berth eluded the Wildcats in that time frame, the program achieved respectability after a 1-39 start in the school’s first two seasons of existence.
“It was harder than I ever thought,” Eggart Helfer said. “But it’s a special place. The coaches and athletes worked hard. We’re not the inferior high school in the (Mead School District) any more.
“(Mount Spokane) embraces what education should be,” Eggart Helfer said. “Every program is important.
“Both schools have been a blessing in my life and an honor to teach and coach at,” Eggart Helfer said.
Eggart Helfer, who will be inducted into the inaugural Hooptown USA Hall of Fame in September, is still teaching at Mount Spokane and is coaching middle school volleyball, basketball, and track.
She believes she has the “best job in America.”
“The athletes and students know that I care about them — students first, athletes second,” Eggart Helfer said. “I make decisions with their best interests in mind.
“It’s a great vehicle to teach life skills — if it’s done correctly,” Eggart Helfer said. “I love coaching and teaching young people. I have dedicated a lot of my life to that.”