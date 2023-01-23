Walla Walla High School's Unified Special Olympics Basketball Team is having its final game of the season on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Wa-Hi will play Grandview High School at 4 p.m. at the Blue Devil gym.
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Poor air quality. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For the latest air quality conditions, air.now/gov PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. &&
