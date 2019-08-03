Casey Waddell, a 2003 Walla Walla High graduate, was presented with the Washington State High School Basketball Official of the Year award in Spokane on July 28.

Waddell was chosen from more than 1,000 high school basketball officials from around the state. He has been officiating for 11 years, and has officiated five state tournaments as well as the Class 2B boys state championship game in 2015.

He also serves as vice president of the local Blue Mountain Officials Association.

Waddell was presented with the award at the annual Washington Officials Association Conference held in Spokane.