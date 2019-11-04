GREELY, Colo. — Sean Newcomb, 2013 Wa-Hi graduate, placed 14th in the Big Sky Conference Cross Country Championships here on Saturday.
Newcomb was the No. 1 runner for Southern Utah, which is ranked 19th nationally in NCAA Division 1. His time for the 8-kilometer race was 27:33.
The course was described by Newcomb as “80 runners squeezed through a path 3-feet wide with a frozen lake literally 1-foot from the narrowest part of the course, mud that will swallow shoes, unclear course markings and running on partial-plowed farm dirt, plus several concrete areas. I was amazed no one fell into the lake.
“It was an average race for me," he said. "I got a great start, missed the two pileups at the start, which weren’t called back, and stayed on my feet the entire race even when the NAU runner went down right in front of me.”
Newcomb's next race will be at the NCAA Mountain Cross Country Regionals on Nov. 15 at the University of Utah.
Following regionals will be the NCAA National Championships on Nov. 22nd in Terra Haute, Ind.