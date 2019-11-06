RICHLAND — Walla Walla High's girls soccer finished its season as the team with the most victories in program history after a 7-0 loss to Richland here on Tuesday night in the Greater Spokane League/Mid-Columbia Conference District 8 tournament.
The Blue Devils finished 8-6 in Mid-Columbia Conference play, and 10-8 overall, to set the new program mark.
"Last night was a tough loss for us," Wa-Hi coach Dana Evans said. "It is never easy when you have to break up the team by saying goodbye to our seniors."
The Bombers advance to play Central Valley, a 3-0 victor at Chiawana also on Tuesday, on Thursday.
"We had offensive opportunities, but unfortunately couldn’t find the back of the net," Evans said. "Richland just did a better job converting on the opportunities they had."
Wa-Hi sophomore goalkeeper Crystal Kelly had 11 saves in the first half, and junior Sophia Schonder came up with six saves in the second half.
I was very proud of their fight last night," Evans said. "Only one goal was conceded in the second half. There was just a rough 15-20-minute span in the first half that we were unable to come back from."
The Blue Devils broke 12 program records overall, Evans said, and were named the WIAA 4A October Team of the Month for their play as well as academics and community service.
Wa-Hi advanced to the regional tournament for the fourth straight year, and the team received the WIAA Outstanding Award for a cumulative GPA of 3.6.
The Blue Devils also had six players named to MCC All-Conference teams, which are expected to be released today.
Wa-Hi senior Emmalynn Ogden is a first-team midfielder, while juniors Jessallee Wilks is a first-team defender and Taylor McGill first-team forward.
Juniors Eliana Coburn (second-team defender) and Katelyn Hassler (second-team forward) were also honored.
"Regardless of last night’s outcome, the team has nothing to hang their heads about — they accomplished so much over this past season!" Evans said.
"There was an impressive amount of depth on our roster this year, and we will be returning most of them," she said. "We had nine different goal scorers and 13 different players with assists.
"They are an impressive group of young women who put in an extraordinary amount of time," Evans said. "They worked all summer in practices and in the weight room, and continued that effort into the regular season. They earned everything they achieved.
"What they have accomplished this season is nothing short of impressive. I am very proud of them!"