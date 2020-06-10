A lot of boys and girls here in the Walla Walla School District have had enough sitting and waiting during the coronavirus pandemic, even with the county now in Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start, inching its way back to normal.
After almost 10 straight weeks of quarantine, Blue Devil Strength & Conditioning (BDSC) started May 18 with 252 kids in grades 6-12 around the local school district logging in for guidance to begin working out from their very own homes.
“Way more (than I expected),” said BDSC coach Greg Lupfer, who also coaches Wa-Hi football. “It’s great. Ordinarily, it’s hard just getting kids in the weight room. Now, it’s like they can’t wait anymore. They’re looking for something to do.”
The last three weeks, BDSC has helped local kids stay active during a time in which the state has advised safe distancing.
Every Monday, Lupfer and fellow BDSC coaches Scott Shields and Marqui Shields post a week’s worth of workouts online via Google Classroom.
Participants then exercise on their own at home with the help of jump ropes and strength training bands provided by BDSC, all free of charge.
The equipment was handed out May 14 at the Fern Avenue parking lot next to the Wa-Hi track, with a line of carefully distanced cars snaking around the block.
“The school district administrators have been very supportive, the athletic department has been very supportive, it’s gone really well,” Lupfer said. “Scott and Marqui have been doing great jobs, and it's definitely going to pay dividends in the end.”
Google Classroom keeps a regular log of participants checking into the classrooms, and Lupfer says the number is encouraging.
“It’s really going well,” Lupfer said. “I hope the kids who have the motivation to work out from home like they have to every day right now, will see the benefits of a program like this. What that’s could to do is sky rocket our turnout next summer.”
Coaches hope to eventually open the program to in-person sessions once the state permits, but BDSC will continue to follow the state’s Health and Safety guidelines.
“We’re still waiting for the go-head this summer, but I think as long as we’re pro-active, this is great for the kids,” Lupfer said. “The bottom line is safety.”
Likewise, the Wa-Hi girls soccer program has used Google Classroom for a safe summer training regimen of its own the last two weeks — only they have taken it a step further.
The Wa-Hi girls soccer Google Classroom includes a link to Zoom, an online video conferencing app, which enables each player to watch her teammates do their drills at the same time from within their respective house.
More important, perhaps, Blue Devils coach Dana Evans also sees her players using the platform to interact like they would at a normal practice.
“It’s the closest you can get to being there in-person,” Evans said. “It’s 100-percent live. Just being able to see each other, it’s easier for them to get motivated.”
June 1 marked the start of the Wa-Hi girls soccer team’s virtual summer training program.
Evans had long sensed her players were starving for some action, but no sports team had been allowed to gather for games or practices since in mid-March, when the COVID-19 outbreak forced school closures across the state.
However, the brain trust of Blue Devil coaches refused to let that stop them.
“We started talking to each other in mid-April, just started thinking,” Evans said. “I’m blessed with a very good coaching staff. We knew we had to get creative, put something together for these kids, and we started to wonder what can we offer digitally?”
By late May, the Blue Devils had contacted the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) and the Walla Walla School District about virtual training sessions, and then notified the parents.
Every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 7 a.m., close to 40 of the Blue Devil players and coaches might log onto Zoom at the same time for a cardio workout.
Wednesday sessions are classified as ‘Soccer IQ,” with players and coaches sharing links to film or discussing mental aspects of the sport.
The Blue Devils have also coordinated a State Championship Program Run, with each player emailing or texting Evans the distance they ran by themselves on a particular day.
Evans then keeps a tally on the distances, with the hope of eventually accumulating 287 miles — the estimated distance from Wa-Hi to Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash., site of the state championship match Nov. 21.
As of Tuesday, after just over a week of runs, the Blue Devils already had 61.18 miles (more than 20 percent done).
Evans posts her team’s progress in the State Championship Program Run, along with screenshots of their morning workouts, on Twitter.
“The kids have embraced it,” Evans said. “The pandemic didn’t stop their drive. If anything, it’s on fire. I’ve never seen players wanting to play more. It’s a testament to the kids. They wanted to see each other, to say we’re still in this together, and we’re going to do whatever we can to prepare ourselves for whatever this fall might have to offer.”