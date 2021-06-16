W2Hoops is offering free basketball clinics and camps to all area youth this summer.
The programs are intended to develop players' skills in preparation of competing this fall with a full schedule.
* Sunday Shooting Clinics will run from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. from July 11-Aug. 15
* Tuesday/Thursday Summer Basketball Skills & Scrimmages will run from 5-8:30 p.m. from July 13-Aug. 19
* W2Hoops K-2 Camp will be from 1-2:30 p.m. from Aug. 2-5; online registration is required
* W2Hoops Tryout Prep Camp will be from 4-7:30 p.m. from Aug. 23-26; online registration is required
There are some requirements for the programs, including all participants, coaches and/or spectators will need to wear masks the entire time (required in all school facilities); players will need to bring their own basketball and water; players will need to sign-in at each event; at programs without online registration, concussion and COVID-19 liability forms will need to be signed before players can participate; a parent/guardian will need to accompany their player to sign forms at their first clinic/session.
For updated information (including confirmed locations), see the "Club Calendar" on website w2hoops.com) and/or follow on Facebook.