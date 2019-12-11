ELGIN, Ore. — Rattled early by Elgin's defensive pressure, Weston-McEwen fell behind 15-6 after one quarter and eventually succumbed to Elgin 43-28 in a girls non-league prep basketball game.
The loss dropped the TigerScots to 1-3 on the season while the Huskies improved to 3-0.
"I think I must have called two timeouts in the first five minutes," W-M coach Jeff Griggs said of his team's early struggles. "They weren't pressing us, but they were overplaying the passing lanes. They played hard nose-to-nose defense and were good anticipaters."
Elgin's defense resulted in 37 Weston-McEwen turnovers.
"The turnovers were huge," Griggs said. "And I'm not sure we came out ready to play. But we kind of settled down, got out of the funk and executed better as the game went on."
Sisters Jayden and Jocelyn Palmer led the Huskies on offense. Jayden, a senior, sank five 3-pointers and led the way with 15 points while Jocelyn, a junior, hit one trey and added 12 points.
Kaelin Evans was also in double figures for Elgin with 10 points.
Charli King and Bailey Munck tallied 10 points each to lead the TigerScots.
"We learned a lot from this game," Griggs said of Tuesday's loss. "You learn more from defeats than you do from victories, and we can take a lot away from this one.
"One thing we need to be is in better shape," the coach concluded.
Weston-McEwen is back on the road this weekend for a two-day, four-team tournament at Kennedy High in Mount Angel, Ore. The TigerScots face the host team Friday and will meet either St. Paul or Monroe on Saturday.
Elgin resumes action Friday when it travels to Pilot Rock for a non-leaguer.
Huskies 43, TigerScots 28
WESTON-MCEWEN (28) — Scheibner 3, King 10, Hearn 1, Pickard, Haey 2, Munck 10, Hazen, Robinson, Fehrenbacker, Davis 2. Totals 12 4-16 28
ELGIN (43) — Jayden. Palmer 15, G. Evans 2, Jocelyn Palmer 12, K. Evans 10, Burton, Halsey, Adams, Baker 2, Larman. Totals 17 5-13 43.
Weston-McEwen;6;4;7;11;—;28
Elgin;15;9;11;10;—;43
3-point goals — Elgin (Jayden Palmer 5, Jocelyn Palmer), W-M (none). Total fouls — Elgin 18, W-M 12. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — W-M 25 (Davis 7), Elgin 23. Turnovers — W-M 37.