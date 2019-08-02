MISSION, Ore. — Veterans Memorial Golf Course pro Chris Repass finished ninth overall at the 2019 Pacific Northwest Senior Oregon Open Invitational at Wildhorse Resort on Thursday.

Repass carded a 4-under par 212 to finish six strokes behind winner Jeff Coston, from Semiahmoo Golf and Country Club.

Repass finished 69-72-71—212 on the par-72, 6,640-yard Wildhorse course, good for eighth in the Professional flight and a $1,100 payday.

Coston carded a 206 to win his seventh Senior Oregon Open Invite title by one stroke over Steve Bowen of Illahe HillsCountry Club in Salem, and Rob Gibbons of Arrowhead Golf Course in Molalla, Ore., who tied for second.

Walla Walla Country Club amateur Jeff Wright finished tied for 43rd overall at 70-76-77—223, which left him in a tie for 16th in Amateur Gross and a $255 check, as well as tied for 1th in Amateur Net .

Fellow country club amateur Eric Kimball tied for 82nd overall at 76-74-81—230, good for a 40th-place tie in Amateur Gross and $142.50. He also tied for 10th in Amateur Net, and $140.

John Lefriec, another amateur from Walla Walla Country Club, tied for 103rd overall at 79-76-81—236, and 51st in Amateur Gross and $110, as well as tied for 20th in Amateur Net.

Veterans Memorial amateur Onie Bloomberg did not finish the tournament.