HOUSTON — Justin Verlander pitched seven strong innings to get his MLB-leading 18th win in his first start since throwing his third no-hitter to lead the Houston Astros to a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.

Verlander (18-5) allowed four hits with one run and fanned seven in his 30th start of the season.

He leads the American League with a 2.52 ERA and his 264 strikeouts are second in the majors behind teammate Gerrit Cole. Will Harris struck out one in a scoreless ninth for his second save.

With the game tied at one, Josh Reddick drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. Alex Bregman tied it up with a solo home run in the sixth inning to help the Astros improve to 15-1 against the Mariners this season with their 10th straight win over their AL West foes.

Seattle starter Yusei Kikuchi had retired 11 of the last 13 batters he’d faced when Bregman connected off of him on a shot to the seats in left field with no outs in the sixth to tie it at 1-all.

Rookie pinch-hitter Kyle Tucker doubled to start Houston’s seventh and reached third on a wild pitch by Austin Adams (1-2). Houston took the lead when Tucker scored on the sacrifice fly by Reddick for the first out of the inning.

After striking out 14 in a no-hitter against Toronto on Sunday, Verlander retired the first six batters he faced on Saturday before Shed Long singled to start the third. There was one out in the inning when Dee Gordon slapped a ball to the corner of right field for a triple to make it 1-0.

Verlander walked Omar Narváez with one out in the fourth, but he was erased on a double play before Verlander struck out the side in the fifth. Gordon singled to start the sixth, but he was caught stealing with one out before Verlander retired Mallex Smith to end the inning.

He allowed one hit in a scoreless seventh before Josh James came out for the eighth. The Mariners had runners at second and third with one out in that inning but James struck out Dylan Moore and Smith to end the threat.

Verlander has started at least 30 games in 13 seasons and he reached 200 innings on Saturday night for his 12th season with at least 200 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: SS J.P. Crawford (hamstring) is getting better and manager Scott Servais said he could return by the end of Seattle’s next homestand, which ends on Sept. 15. ... OF Jake Fraley left the game after the second inning with a sore right thumb.

Astros: 1B Yuli Gurriel was out of the lineup after leaving Friday night’s game with a sore left hamstring. Manager AJ Hinch said he doesn’t think the problem is serious but that he won’t return in this series which ends Sunday. ... Hinch expects outfielder George Springer to be back in the lineup on Sunday after he missed three games with a concussion after running into the wall after making a catch on Tuesday in Milwaukee. ... SS Carlos Correa (lower back soreness) did extensive work on the field before Saturday’s game and Hinch said he should take batting practice on the field soon as he nears his return.

KEEPING IT 100

Bregman has scored 109 runs, has 100 walks and 100 RBIs this season to join Mike Trout as the only players in the majors to reach 100 in each of those categories this season. Bregman is the third player in Astros history to do it, joining Jeff Bagwell, who reached the mark six times and Lance Berkman, who did it twice.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Felix Hernandez (1-5, 6.02 ERA) is scheduled to start for Seattle when the series wraps up on Sunday. Hernandez allowed two hits and two runs in three innings of a 5-1 loss to the Cubs in his last start.

Astros: Cole (15-5, 2.81) will start for Houston on Sunday. Cole, who leads the majors with 266 strikeouts, yielded three hits and one run in six innings but did not factor in the decision in Houston’s 3-2 win over Milwaukee.

___

