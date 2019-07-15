WOODINVILLE, Wash. — The Walla Walla Valley Little League 10-11 All-Stars won their opening game at the Washington State Little League tournament over Bainbridge Island here on Sunday, 9-6.

Bainbridge Island, out of District 2, opened tournament play on Saturday with a 10-0 win over West Plains.

The victory moves Valley, the District 5 representative, into a matchup with Camas, a 15-5 winner over Ridgefield on Sunday, at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

A victory in that game would put Walla Walla into a 6 p.m. game on Thursday, while a loss would put Valley into a 6 p.m. game on Wednesday.

The tournament continues until Sunday.