Walla Walla Valley and Pacific Little Leagues are following the recommendation of Little League International and are suspending all activities until April 6 due to the coronavirus.
This includes cancellation of Valley's tryouts on Saturday, and suspension of practices, tryouts and in-person registration.
Sign-ups are continuing online or via phone.
For more information on Pacific, see website clubs.bluesombrero.com/wallawallapacificll.
For more information on Valley, see the league's website at clubs.bluesombrero.com/wallawallavalleyll.