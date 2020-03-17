May 11 is the new projected start to Walla Walla Valley and Pacific Little League seasons, organizers announced Monday.
The extended delay includes tryouts, practices as well as in-person registrations, and follows recommendations of Little League International to suspend of all activities.
However, registration continues online or via phone.
For more information on Pacific, see website clubs.bluesombrero.com/wallawallapacificll.
For more information on Valley, see the league's website at clubs.bluesombrero.com/wallawallavalleyll.