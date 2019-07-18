WOODINVILLE, Wash. — The Walla Walla Valley Little League 10-11 All-Stars finished their season with a 10-0 loss to North Bothell in the state youth baseball tournament here at Northshore Athletic Fields on Wednesday.

Both teams were fighting to stay alive in the double-elimination tournament — Camas handed Valley a 13-2 loss here on Tuesday, and North Bothell fell to South Hill on Sunday.

Down to the losers bracket, each game carrying the threat of elimination, North Bothell jumped ahead of Valley with five runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back.

Colton McCollaugh and Bridger Swopes each would give Valley a pair of hits, and teammates Cohen Wood, Basil Reed and Isaac Moore all contributed one apiece, but North Bothell kept them scoreless all day despite the opportunities.

“I was happy with the energy that we came out with today,” Valley coach Eric Wood said. “The boys were fired up. Obviously yesterday was not our best effort, and we responded better today. We fell just short of stringing our hits together, and that was the real difference.”

McCollaugh was the starting Valley pitcher, and he worked into the fourth inning as North Bothell had six runs on eight and five walks.

Oliver Ma pitched the rest of the game for Valley, and chalked up a strikeout while North Bothell added four more runs on four hits and two walks.

Meanwhile, neither North Bothell pitcher surrendered a base on balls as they helped keep Valley scoreless despite seven hits.

Valley came away from the tournament with a 1-2 record, starting with a 9-6 victory over Bainbridge Island here on Sunday.

“I’m very proud of every kid and the effort they have given to the team,” coach Wood said. “It’s been a fun All-Star season.”

North Bothell 10, Walla Walla Valley 0

North Bothell50014—10121

WW Valley00000—070

McCormick, Madsen (4) and Wallace. McCollaugh, Ma (4) and Nunes.

HR — none.

Hits — NB: Kline 2, Ross 2, Swallom, Ramcharan, Inocencio, Muchinsky, Madsen, McCormick, Kim, Ojeda. WWV: McCollaugh 2, Swopes 2, Wood, Reed, Moore.