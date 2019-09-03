UNDATED — Top sprinter Christian Coleman will be eligible for this month’s world championships and next year’s Olympics after the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency dropped his case for missed tests because of a technicality.

Coleman is the reigning U.S. champion and a favorite in the 100 meters, a distance at which he holds the world-leading time over the past three years.

The worlds begin Sept. 28 in Qatar, where Coleman will be looking to add to the silver medal he won in 2017. In that race, he finished a spot ahead of Usain Bolt, who was running in his last 100.

Coleman faced a possible sanction for three “whereabouts failures” over a 12-month period. That meant he either did not fill out forms telling authorities where he could be found, or he wasn’t where he said he’d be when they came to test.