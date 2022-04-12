MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course's Twi-Lite League sign-ups are underway, with play beginning May 4.
The league includes 18 four-person teams playing on Wednesday nights for eight weeks.
Players must be a member of the Milton-Freewater Golf Club, which is a $50 fee, and league dues are $10 per player, and include 9-hole greens fees, season pass, punch card and daily greens fees.
For more information or to sign up, call the pro shop at 541-938-7284.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.